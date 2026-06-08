2026 Outlook: Chris Bell

A torn ACL suffered last September may impact Bell's timeline to be ready for Fantasy usage, particularly in the first half of 2026, but the opportunity is there for him to be a real contributor for a Dolphins offense lacking reliable targets. Expect the third-rounder out of Louisville to be a back-half of Round 1 pick in rookie-only drafts and a late-rounder in keeper leagues, but not draftable in typical redraft formats. Bell is a big, physical receiver with good acceleration and speed, particularly for his size. His route running will require coaching, plus he's not swift laterally and might be a flag magnet because of his over-aggressiveness. Obviously, the knee injury is a concern, as is the future of the Dolphins offense with Malik Willis under center. On track for a career-year at Louisville before injury (72 catches, 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games), Bell is the perfect stash candidate for forward-looking managers in long-term leagues

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