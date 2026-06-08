2026 Outlook: Christian Watson

Watson returned from injury in the middle of the 2025 season and immediately emerged as the No. 1 scoring option among Packers receivers, building on his rapport with Jordan Love. Watson averaged the 17th-most points per game among all receivers in 2025, thanks in large part to his 34% air yardage share in Green Bay's offense; in short, he was the deep threat and often considered the preferred and designed red zone target. That role projects to repeat itself in 2026, and there's a chance for even more total volume after the Packers lost Romeo Doubs to free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks. In 2025, Watson finished as a top-five Fantasy WR in two of his last four games, three times in just 10 total games, and he was a top-12 scorer in 40% of his games. Just before the start of training camp, Watson signed a multiyear extension with the Packers, which furthers his case to continue as Love's No. 1 target. With the vacated targets plus another year of built-up rapport with Love, Watson is an intriguing breakout pick for 2026 worth considering starting in Round 6.

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