2026 Outlook: CJ Williams

Williams and Josh Cameron were both Round 6 picks for the Jaguars in the 2026 NFL Draft. They will compete for a roster spot in one of the most crowded receiving rooms in the NFL. Neither should be selected in redraft leagues, and it is quite likely they won't be picked in your rookie draft either. If either of them has a good training camp and you have an extra spot on your taxi squad, they could be a Dynasty add in August. Williams scored 42.8% of Stanford's receiving touchdowns last year.

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