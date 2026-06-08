2026 Outlook: Derrick Henry

Even at age 32, Henry is a surefire second-round pick in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues and certainly in consideration for the first round in non-PPR leagues. Henry finished as RB7 per game in all formats in 2025, which was shockingly one of his worst finishes in the last seven years. It seems nothing will hold him back unless his age finally catches up to him or the Ravens' offensive line struggles without star center Tyler Linderbaum. Another minor concern: If the Ravens struggle to win games, Henry could be off the field in bad game scripts. But at this point, we know who Henry is and should expect a lot of carries, a lot of touchdowns and a lot of fantasy points.

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