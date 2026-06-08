2026 Outlook: DJ Giddens

Giddens will battle Seth McGowan for the RB2 role behind Jonathan Taylor. Last year, Taylor stayed healthy for 17 games, and the only time Giddens topped a 30% snap share was in Week 18. We expect much of the same this year. If it becomes clear who has won the RB2 job by the time that you draft, you can spend a pick in the final three rounds on Giddens or McGowan. Giddens is still just 22 years old and averaged six yards per rush and nearly 12 yards per reception at Kansas State, so it is possible that he takes advantage of an opportunity if Taylor goes down. Plan on holding Giddens in Dynasty for 2026 if possible, but you may reach a point this season in more shallow leagues where you have to cut him.

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