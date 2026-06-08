2026 Outlook: Drake Maye

Maye will get drafted as one of the first three quarterbacks off the board on the strength of his breakout 2025 campaign and the addition of A.J. Brown. Round 4 would be the soonest we'd take him in one-QB leagues, and he'd be an early-round choice in Superflex/two-QB. He finished behind only Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen in Fantasy points per game last season (24.4 in six-point TD formats). New England has not only improved its receiving corps this offseason (Romeo Doubs joins Brown), but it has already taken steps to improve the depth of the offensive line in front of Maye via free agency and the draft. If there's any concern, it's that the Patriots' schedule will be significantly harder in 2026 with matchups against the Steelers, Seahawks, and NFC North and AFC West defenses on top of improved units in Buffalo and New York (Miami's defense still looks crushable). As long as Maye continues to embrace his rushing prowess (6.1 rush attempts per game), he should be among the top Fantasy quarterbacks out there.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation