2026 Outlook: Eli Stowers

Stowers' path to Fantasy relevancy figures to be a slow, winding road until Dallas Goedert isn't on the Eagles. That could happen as soon as 2027, or if Goedert misses time in 2026. Either way, it keeps Stowers from being a good pick in redraft leagues, but he'll be a popular pick in early Round 2 in rookie-only drafts. The nearly 6-foot-4, 239-pounder has very good quickness for a big man, with very good hands and a big catch radius. He just isn't a physical player, which could limit his playing time unless he proves to be too big a matchup problem for opponents. Expect solid stats from Stowers soon after his first season.

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