2026 Outlook: Falcons

The Falcons were a borderline startable unit in 2025 and invested a significant amount in free agency and the draft to make up for the fact that they lost David Onyemata and Dee Alford in free agency. This unit was second in sacks last season, and the addition of Josh Uche should only help that. If Chris Johnson can succeed at corner as a rookie, the defense could be legitimately good. The biggest argument in their favor is that they open the season with the Steelers and Panthers. They should be drafted as a top-10 defense in the final two rounds of Fantasy drafts.

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