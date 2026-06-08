2026 Outlook: Garrett Wilson

Wilson's days of regularly getting over nine targets per game seem to be over, as are his days as a potential top-12 Fantasy receiver. Rejudging him in Round 4 as a No. 2 wideout in full PPR is fair (drop him another round in other formats). That's tough news after Wilson began 2025 as one of Fantasy's hottest receivers, averaging 9.6 targets and nabbing 19 PPR points over five weeks on throws mostly from Justin Fields. An injury sidelined him for much of the rest of the season, and since then, the Jets changed playcallers, changed quarterbacks, and added two exciting pass-catchers with first-round picks. The new playcaller, Frank Reich, has helped a receiver average at least 15 PPR points three times in 10 seasons, including one time this decade. The new quarterback, Geno Smith, has never led a wide receiver to a PPR average past 15 points over most of a season in any of his six years as a starter. Even if Wilson gets good volume (7.5 targets per game?), he shouldn't be expected to put up monster numbers, just good numbers.

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