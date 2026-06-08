2026 Outlook: Geno Smith

Smith is back where his career began, as he was traded from the Raiders to the Jets this offseason. Smith was drafted by the Jets in 2013 and spent the first four years of his career with the franchise. This will be the third different team he's started for in the past three years, after going from Seattle to Las Vegas and now back to New York, and he averaged 18.1 Fantasy points or less in each of the past two seasons. Fantasy managers should ignore Smith in one-quarterback leagues on Draft Day, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in multiple-QB formats. He does have quality weapons with the Jets after they added two first-round receiving threats in tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Along with Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Breece Hall and Mason Taylor, this is a great situation with plenty of potential. That said, Smith has just one season in his career as a starter with more than 20 Fantasy points per game (2022 in Seattle). If he starts the season playing well, then you can add him off the waiver wire in deeper, one-quarterback leagues.

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