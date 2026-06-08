2026 Outlook: George Kittle

Kittle is coming off an Achilles injury that he suffered in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, and he's hoping to be ready for Week 1. We likely won't know his status until training camp, but Kittle is worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in the majority of leagues. If Kittle can play in Week 1, then his Fantasy value will rise, but the 49ers will likely be cautious with their standout tight end given his age (32) and the timeline of his injury. The hope is Kittle will be producing at a high level by the middle of the season. When healthy, Kittle is among the best players at his position, and he just averaged 14.7 PPR points per game in 2025, which is the sixth time in his nine-year career that he's averaged at least 14.1 PPR points per game, including two in a row. If you draft Kittle, then it's a good idea to pair him with a second tight end on your Fantasy roster -- maybe San Francisco backup tight end Jake Tonges -- just in case Kittle isn't ready to play in Week 1.

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