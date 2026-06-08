2026 Outlook: Germie Bernard

The Steelers used a second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft on Bernard, but Fantasy managers should not use a draft pick on him outside of deep leagues and of course, Dynasty leagues. It's not that we don't like Bernard's talent -- we just don't like his situation. He will be behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman in the pecking order for targets, and we don't expect the Steelers to have a prolific passing offense. The Steelers ranked 22nd in gross passing yards per game last season, and there's no guarantee they'll improve on that. It seems like an uphill battle for Bernard to become Fantasy-relevant this season. We hope he surprises us and serves as a reliable short-area target for Aaron Rodgers, but it's best to leave him for deep leagues until that happens.

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