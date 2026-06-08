2026 Outlook: Gunnar Helm

Helm should have more opportunities with Chig Okonkwo headed to Washington. In a small sample size in his rookie year, Helm posted a 22.4% target per route run rate and averaged 1.45 yards per route run, both better than Okonkwo. Brian Daboll brought Daniel Bellinger with him from New York, but there is a good chance Bellinger is used more as a blocker and Helm is used more as a pass catcher. We aren't ready to draft Helm in a normal redraft league, but he is a strong hold in Dynasty and could be a waiver wire add early in the year if the role looks good.

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