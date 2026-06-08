2026 Outlook: Harrison Mevis

Mevis is back as the starting kicker for the Rams, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues this season. After taking over for Joshua Karty as the starting kicker in Los Angeles in Week 10 last year, Mevis made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and all 39 PATs in the regular season. He then went 6 of 6 on field goals and 9 of 9 on PATs in the postseason, and the Rams should give him plenty of chances to score once again in 2026.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation