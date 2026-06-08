2026 Outlook: Jacoby Brissett

Brissett turned into a league-winning Fantasy quarterback in 2025, and we'll see what he does for an encore in 2026. He's not worth drafting in most one-quarterback leagues, but he's a mid-round selection in multiple-QB formats. First, we have to make sure Brissett shows up for training camp and is ready to lead Arizona's offense after issues with his contract during the offseason. If everything is fine and Brissett is ready for Week 1, then he could be a surprise Fantasy option once again. Last year, Brissett took over for Kyler Murray in Week 6 and scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in 10 of 12 games, and Brissett averaged 22.8 Fantasy points per game over that span. He's 33 and has been a backup for most of his career, but the Cardinals are giving him the chance to start in 2026. That said, any struggles or prolonged losing streak could lead Arizona to replace Brissett with either Carson Beck or Gardner Minshew, so keep that in mind. But the Cardinals are loaded offensively with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Jeremiyah Love, so Brissett should have the chance to produce Fantasy points. Keep an eye on his contract status, and Brissett could again be useful for Fantasy managers in 2026.

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