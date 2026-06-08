2026 Outlook: Jake Bobo

The Jaguars tried to steal Bobo this offseason, but the Seahawks matched the offer sheet to keep him in Seattle. Now, we hope to see Bobo in an expanded role in 2026. That said, he will open the season as the No. 4 receiver at best behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, and Tory Horton could also be ahead of Bobo on the depth chart. In 2025, Bobo only had two catches for 20 yards on two targets, but the Seahawks did not want to see him leave. He's not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues, but Bobo could be worth adding off the waiver wire in deeper formats if he starts off the season playing well.

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