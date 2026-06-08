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2026 Outlook: Jam Miller

2026 fantasy player outlook for Jam Miller, RB, New England Patriots

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Patriots running backs have proven to be frustrating for Fantasy, which is why Miller doesn't figure to be someone most folks will chase in rookie-only drafts. A seventh-rounder out of Alabama, Miller offers size and power to go along with coordinated feet, but he's played with impatience previously and seemed to lose a step in terms of speed last year (3.9 yards per carry). Miller is also unpolished in his pass protection. In a perfect world, he replaces Rhamondre Stevenson, but the veteran is under contract for at least one more season, if not three. Miller probably won't be a prominent pick in any league.

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