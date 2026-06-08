2026 Outlook: Jameis Winston

Winston remains the backup quarterback for the Giants behind starter Jaxson Dart. Unless another team desperate for a passer comes calling, that's where he'll be. Winston made two starts last year for Big Blue, stinking in a close loss versus Green Bay but shining in a monster game at Detroit. It might make sense to draft Winston with a final-round selection in a Superflex/two-QB league if you spend a mid-round pick on Dart, but otherwise expect him to be available off waivers.

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