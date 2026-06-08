2026 Outlook: Jameson Williams

Williams enters 2026 coming off the best season of his career having firmly established himself as one of the NFL's premier big-play threats. While Amon-Ra St. Brown remains Jared Goff's No. 1 target, Williams' explosive ability gives him week-winning upside in any given matchup. Williams averaged just short of 18 yards per catch in 2025 and finished with a career-best 1,182 receiving yards - his first 1,000-yard season of his career. He emerged as much more than a deep threat once Detroit made midseason changes to their game plan and utilized his ability to win on dig routes and in-breakers over the intermediate middle. He racked up 16 red zone targets and eight touchdowns. You can draft him comfortably as your WR2 starting in Round 6.

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