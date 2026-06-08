2026 Outlook: Jordan Addison

Addison's best production in 2025 came during Carson Wentz's stint as Vikings QB. During that stretch, Addison averaged 77 receiving yards per game and showed off his ability to make the splash plays downfield that raise his Fantasy profile. If you believe that the Vikings will see a jump in quarterback play in 2026 - with Kyler Murray or an improved JJ McCarthy - or simply on the fact that Max Brosmer won't be starting - Addison is an excellent bounce-back candidate where he is coming off the board. You can currently draft Addison just inside the top-90 overall in the WR37-42 range. Volume remains the biggest question mark for Addison in 2026 after topping just five receptions in one game in 2025. While the big plays will always be an option, Addison is best left for best ball formats and deeper leagues. He makes for a risky WR3 and better FLEX play.

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