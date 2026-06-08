2026 Outlook: Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq will get picked in every single draft with hopes that he's the next great Fantasy tight end stud, but he's not as polished as Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland, or Tyler Warren. It's why he won't get chosen until the late rounds of redraft leagues, nor will he be toward the front four picks in rookie-only drafts (expect him to go between fifth and eighth overall there). As a prospect, Sadiq is phenomenal - burly at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds and speedy with a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. He's got big hands and solid suddenness, and can ditch defenders with his cuts. However, Sadiq doesn't accelerate as you'd expect, nor is he as physical as you might want from a TE, and he had a 9% drop rate in 2025 and had a bunch of body-catches on top of the drops. Getting with the Jets and sharing playing time with Garrett Wilson and fellow rookie Omar Cooper Jr. for the foreseeable future isn't a good thing for his target volume, either. Fantasy managers who like to draft based on traits will love Sadiq, while those who prefer players in good situations will likely steer clear of him.

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