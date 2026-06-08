2026 Outlook: Keon Coleman

Coleman scored 25.2 PPR points in Week 1 last year, then averaged 6.4 PPR points per game from Weeks 2 through 18, solidifying his reputation as a disappointing Fantasy receiver. There's no reason to believe the former second-round pick will see an uptick in targets or stats, especially with veteran D.J. Moore joining the Bills and likely working in the same places Coleman worked in 2025. Until Coleman surprises us with some consistent target volume, Fantasy managers should be able to move past him.

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