2026 Outlook: Kyren Williams

All Williams does is produce, and Fantasy managers should continue to treat him as a low-end No. 1 or high-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. He is worth drafting in Round 3 in all formats. Williams has averaged at least 15.5 PPR points for three seasons in a row, and he has at least 1,480 total yards, 34 receptions and 13 total touchdowns in each of the past two years. Williams will continue to share touches with Blake Corum, which keeps him from being an elite Fantasy option. But Williams should remain the primary running back for the Rams and work at the goal line, and he should once again have a standout campaign in 2026. It's not a bad idea to handcuff Williams with Corum, but Williams is a great running back to lead your Fantasy roster this season.

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