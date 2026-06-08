Bond is a sixth-round pick who had nearly 1,000 yards in his final year at Boston College. There are too many bodies ahead of him for redraft consideration, and he lacks the size/speed profile to be highly desirable in Dynasty leagues. If you have an extra taxi squad spot and want to add him to your Dynasty roster, that would be fine in a deeper league. In the vast majority of leagues, Bond should remain on the waiver wire.
2026 Outlook: Lewis Bond
2026 fantasy player outlook for Lewis Bond, WR, Houston Texans
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Lewis Bond Fantasy Outlook
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