2026 Outlook: Lions

The Lions DST should be avoided on draft day, as there are much safer options with more upside attached. While Detroit's offense remains one of the NFL's best, the defense struggled with consistency in 2025, allowing 24.3 points per game, which ranked near the bottom half of the league. The unit generated some production through splash plays, recording 39 sacks, 12 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns, but it cannot be relied on as a starting option outside of matchup-based streaming.

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