2026 Outlook: Malik Benson

The Raiders selected Benson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft out of Oregon, and he will compete for a role in Las Vegas this season. Benson is not worth drafting in seasonal leagues, and he's a late-round flier at best in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. The good news for Benson is that he landed in the right place since the Raiders' receiving corps is weak on paper with Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech as the top three options. Benson could earn playing time and targets if he develops a rapport with Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins early in the year. If that happens, then add Benson off the waiver wire. At Oregon in 2025, Benson had 43 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns, and he ran a 4.37-second, 40-yard dash.

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