2026 Outlook: Marlin Klein

Klein should not be drafted in redraft leagues, as Dalton Schultz remains the No. 1 tight end in Houston and just signed an extension to keep him in that role through 2027. What Klein does have is long-term upside. His 9.04 Relative Athletic Score was borderline elite, and he comes from a Michigan system that just produced Colston Loveland. Klein's production profile is almost non-existent, but his athleticism makes him worth a Round 4 pick in rookie tight end premium drafts. This is a long-term prospect as Klein is relatively new to football.

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