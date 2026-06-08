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2026 Outlook: Mitchell Trubisky

2026 fantasy player outlook for Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Tennessee Titans

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Trubisky will back up Cam Ward in Tennessee this year. The move reunited Trubisky with Brian Daboll, who was his playcaller in Buffalo when Trubisky was backing up Josh Allen. No one should consider drafting Trubisky, and only those in desperate situations should give him a look if something were to happen to Ward.

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