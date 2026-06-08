2026 Outlook: Najee Harris

Harris, 28, is coming off a torn Achilles in 2025 with the Chargers, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, barring a significant change before the start of the season. If Harris does get a contract before Week 1, he will likely be low on the depth chart. He will have to prove he's over the significant injury he suffered last season, and Fantasy managers will have a hard time trusting him. Harris was once the featured running back for the Steelers from 2021 to 2024, but his best days are likely behind him. At best, you can add Harris off the waiver wire during the season if he ends up in a quality situation and earns enough touches on his new team.

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