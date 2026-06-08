While Freiermuth could enter the streaming tight end discussion, he should not be drafted in anything other than deep leagues and TE-premium leagues. Freiermuth has finished as a top-17 TE on a per-game basis in three of his five NFL seasons and has been a top-13 TE twice. The potential is there for him to matter in Fantasy leagues, but he unfortunately doesn't possess league-winning upside. On a more positive note, with Jonnu Smith no longer on the team, Freiermuth should run more routes and get more targets than he got in 2025. If he gets off to a good start, he might be worth a look.
2026 Outlook: Pat Freiermuth
2026 fantasy player outlook for Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Pat Freiermuth Fantasy Outlook
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