2026 Outlook: Patriots

The Patriots DST certainly benefited from a favorable schedule last season. Can they stay strong against a tougher, first-place slate in 2026? You'll have to answer that before taking them on Draft Day. The NFC North, AFC West, Jaguars and Seahawks (in Seattle to start the year) are all on their calendar, as are two games against the Bills. That's 12 of their 17 games against pretty good offenses ... and the Raiders. Their other games, particularly four against the Jets and Dolphins, are very appealing. But this is a Patriots defense that made minimal additions to its pass rush and secondary this offseason, suggesting that regression for a team that had 35 sacks and 10 interceptions while allowing 18.1 points per game is entirely possible. It's particularly easy to pass on the Patriots DST with Seattle, Jacksonville and Buffalo on their schedule within the first four weeks of the season.

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