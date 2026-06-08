2026 Outlook: Phil Mafah

Mafah will compete for a spot on the RB depth chart behind Javonte Williams this preseason in Dallas. His only playing time in 2025 came in Week 18 when he scored and collected 18 rush yards on five carries. If it's clear that he's the primary backup to Williams, then he'll deserve some late-round consideration. But until that's the case, Mafah can be left for the waiver wire.

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