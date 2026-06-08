2026 Outlook: Quentin Johnston

Johnston looked like a bust during his rookie campaign in 2023 when he averaged just 5.5 PPR points per game. He played better in Year 2 in 2024 at 11.7 PPR points per game. And he looked explosive at times in 2025 at 12.2 PPR points per game, which will hopefully carry over to this year. Johnston is worth drafting as a sleeper as early as Round 8 in the majority of leagues. In 2025, when offensive tackle Joe Alt (ankle) was healthy to open the season, Johnston averaged 19.9 PPR points in the first four games of the year. That indicates that when Justin Herbert had time to throw, Johnston was able to make plays in this offense. Alt and Rashawn Slater (knee) should be healthy for Week 1, which is a plus for Johnston and Herbert. Keenan Allen is also gone for the Chargers, so Johnston and Ladd McConkey should lead the Chargers in targets. And new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has indicated he's excited to work with Johnston this year. Once a bust, Johnston is now a playmaker for the Chargers -- and Fantasy managers -- and he could have a career season in 2026.

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