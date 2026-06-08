2026 Outlook: Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed is back with Seattle this season, and hopefully, he can be a more productive receiver with the Seahawks in 2026 than he was in 2025. He is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper, seasonal leagues. In leagues that reward points for special teams, Shaheed is worth a mid-round selection. Shaheed played the final 12 games, including the playoffs, with Seattle in 2025 following a mid-season trade from New Orleans, but he didn't do much as a receiver with 18 catches for 266 yards and no touchdowns on 36 targets. Prior to the trade, Shaheed had 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns on 66 targets in nine games, so he clearly has more to offer. That said, Shaheed will have to fight for targets with Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and we need to see Shaheed prove himself first in this offense before most Fantasy managers can trust him. However, as a return man, Shaheed is a star. In just nine regular-season games with the Seahawks, Shaheed had 13 punt returns for 210 yards and a touchdown and 14 kickoff returns for 418 yards and a touchdown, so his value in leagues with return yardage is high.

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