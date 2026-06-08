2026 Outlook: Romeo Doubs

Doubs posted career-best numbers in 2025 while scoring six touchdowns on just 85 targets in Green Bay. He signed a massive contract in free agency to join the Patriots, where he profiles as an excellent fit for Josh McDaniels' scheme and Drake Maye's skill set (deep passing accuracy and willingness to take shots over the top and in the intermediate range). Doubs will play on the outside in New England, but enthusiasm for his 2026 outlook dipped following the team's decision to trade for A.J. Brown. Doubs profiles as a solid WR4, but he will be difficult to trust weekly from a volume standpoint and is unlikely to surpass 100 targets in 2026. Doubs may be a better fit for best ball draft formats, but he could provide upside in the case of another injury to Brown.

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