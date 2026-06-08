2026 Outlook: Ronnie Rivers

Rivers will compete for a role as the No. 3 running back for the Rams this season behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, but Rivers has minimal Fantasy value in that job. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Rivers was the No. 3 running back in 2025 and had nine carries for 46 yards and no receptions. Jarquez Hunter will compete with Rivers for the No. 3 job, but neither will make a Fantasy impact if Williams and Corum are healthy during the season. At best, you can add Rivers off the waiver wire if he were to ever get consistent playing time.

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