2026 Outlook: Saquon Barkley

The 29-year-old superstar remains one of Fantasy's favorite running backs, but Barkley's considered much more of a second-rounder than a first-rounder. Age is part of the reason, not just for him but for his offensive line, which includes the 35-year-old Lane Johnson at right tackle. Production is another concern as he followed up his 482-touch and 22.2 PPR per-game season with 346 touches, including the postseason, and a 14.5 PPR average. Changes to the Eagles offense (bye-bye, A.J. Brown) could mean more work for Barkley, but as he approaches 2,000 career carries, there's concern about not necessarily a downfall in efficiency but a bounceback to his 2024 success. Many will still draft and start Barkley, but sizing him up against younger backs like Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty and even rookie Jeremiyah Love is worth your time before Draft Day.

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