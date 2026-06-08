2026 Outlook: Skyy Moore

Moore signed with the Packers this offseason, and he will be a reserve receiver and contribute on special teams in Green Bay this year. Moore is only worth drafting in deeper leagues that reward Fantasy points for return yards. In 2025 with the 49ers, Moore had five catches for 87 yards on seven targets and two carries for 11 yards. But he had 907 kickoff return yards and 291 punt return yards. Moore might be able to do more offensively with the Packers, who lost Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason. But Moore will still be behind Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden on the depth chart, so don't expect much offensive production this year, barring an injury.

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