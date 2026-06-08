2026 Outlook: Terry McLaurin

Aside from McLaurin's monster 2024 season, he has averaged anywhere from 11.4 to 13.5 PPR points per game. That's typically not anything more than a low-end No. 2 receiver, and that's right about how drafters should view McLaurin. Expect him to get taken in Round 5 or early Round 6. The soon-to-be 31-year-old remains the top receiving option for the Commanders and a benefactor of their new offensive scheme. However, he has scored five or fewer touchdowns in five of his past six seasons and has been over 1,100 yards twice in seven seasons. It would take a monster year from QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders getting nothing else from any of their pass-catching additions this offseason for McLaurin to come close to the kind of year he had in 2024. We love the guy, but he's just not worth reaching for.

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