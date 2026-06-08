2026 Outlook: Tez Johnson

Johnson can be left on the waiver wire in most redraft leagues. Barring an injury, he does not project for enough playing time this year to be Fantasy relevant. He is a fine Dynasty stash and did average double-digit PPR FPPG in a seven-game stretch as a rookie. He probably needs a Chris Godwin injury to get regular playing time, and even then, he would be battling Ted Hurst and Jalen McMillan for targets behind Emeka Egbuka.

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