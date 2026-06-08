2026 Outlook: Tre Harris

Harris is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign in 2025, and we'll see if he can rebound in 2026. He will compete with rookie Brenen Thompson for the No. 3 receiver role for the Chargers behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, and the winner of that battle in training camp is worth a late-round flier in all leagues. Last season, Harris had to contend with Keenan Allen, who is no longer on the roster. Harris struggled with only 30 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets, but he has the potential for more. That is, if he can keep Thompson on the bench and play a vital role behind McConkey and Johnston. If Harris falls behind Thompson to open the season, he can still turn into a waiver wire option during the year if an injury occurs, or if he surprises us with improved play compared to his 2025 production.

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