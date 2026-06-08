2026 Outlook: Tre Tucker

Tucker could be the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. His competition for targets at receiver is Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech, and all three of these guys will be competing for the attention of quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins. Brock Bowers is the best pass catcher in Las Vegas, but one of Tucker, Nailor or Bech will be second. And whoever stands out could be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Tucker has the best resume of the group after what he did in 2024 with 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets. He also added 11 carries for 51 yards, and he had four games with at least 11.1 PPR points in his first six outings of the season. He only averaged 9.5 PPR points for the season, but he should improve in 2026 since the Raiders added a new coach (Klint Kubiak) and quarterback (Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins), and improved the offensive line with free agent center Tyler Linderbaum. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, but Tucker should be considered a sleeper in all leagues given his potential role in Las Vegas.

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