2026 Outlook: Troy Franklin

Franklin is expected to compete with Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant for the No. 3 receiver role in Denver this season following the addition of Jaylen Waddle via trade from Miami. Courtland Sutton is also ahead of Franklin on the depth chart, and it's hard to envision Franklin being a quality Fantasy option when everyone is healthy. He is only worth drafting with a late-round flier in deeper leagues this season. In 2025, Franklin stepped up as the No. 2 receiver in Denver behind Sutton with 65 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns on 104 targets. But Waddle and Sutton should lead the Broncos in targets, meaning Franklin, Mims, and Bryant will fight for scraps. We expect Franklin to win the No. 3 job, but Fantasy managers will probably only be able to use him in most formats if Waddle or Sutton miss time due to injury.

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