2026 Outlook: Woody Marks

In the best-case scenario, Marks will start the year in a committee with David Montgomery, who joined the Texans in the offseason. In the worst case, he's simply a handcuff to Montgomery. Depending on how optimistic you are about Marks' role with Montgomery's health, he should be drafted somewhere between Round 9 and Round 11 in a full-PPR draft. Marks' rookie season was uneven, and the Texans were open about preferring not to give him too much work too early. We expect Montgomery to handle most of the early-downs work and short yardage, while Marks, who averaged an impressive 1.74 Fantasy points per target last year, plays more on passing downs. He's slightly more valuable in Dynasty leagues, but still best viewed as a bench back. Most likely, Marks needs Montgomery to be ineffective or miss time to have a Fantasy impact in 2026.

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