Purdy completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars. He also lost a fumble.

Purdy returned from a two-game absence due to shoulder and toe injuries Sunday, producing mixed results in a failed comeback attempt. The 49ers' quarterback showed no limitations, slinging the ball with ease, and while the three turnovers may be concerning at first glance, his first interception was the result of a bobbled catch attempt while the second was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Despite a depleted group of pass-catchers, Purdy's could deliver similarly gaudy totals in Week 5 as the 49ers attempt to keep up with the Rams' high-powered offense on Thursday Night Football.