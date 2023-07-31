Purdy (elbow) is practicing with the first-team offense Monday in San Francisco's first padded practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Purdy rested for the last two of San Francisco's four non-padded practices, but he'll assume starting quarterback duties in training camp less than five months after having surgery to repair the UCL in his throwing arm. Purdy tore his UCL during the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in January. Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, coach Kyle Shanahan has been pleased with Purdy's health and form early in training camp. "He's had no arm troubles," Shanahan said of Purdy. "He's been totally healthy. I think he's getting all his timing back, his rhythm. I was really impressed with him in his two practices."