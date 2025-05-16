Purdy and the 49ers agreed to terms Friday on a five-year, $265 million contract extension, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Purdy's new deal has been the largest domino waiting to fall of San Francisco's offseason, and the 2022 seventh-round pick now gains long-term commitment from the team via a contract that runs through 2030, and which includes $181 million in total guarantees. The 25-year-old is coming off a down season, having dipped essentially across the board in most passing metrics while throwing just 20 touchdowns, as opposed to the 31 passing scores he logged in 2023. San Francisco's offense as a whole tumbled in 2024, though, an outcome that can in no small part be blamed on injuries to Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) and Christian McCafferty. The 49ers also inked George Kittle to a four-year extension this offseason, a particularly notable signing given that the standout tight end may operate as Purdy's top pass-catcher to kick off the 2025 season, with Deebo Samuel having been traded to Washington and Aiyuk's recovery. Still, with McCaffrey back in action, plus Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson available to lead the wide receiver room until Aiyuk is 100 percent, Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal as he works to make the first year under his new deal a comeback season.