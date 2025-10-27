Purdy (toe) has a chance to return to action Sunday at the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. "It's too early to say," coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. "I don't think it's a long shot. We'll see how he's doing on Wednesday."

One week removed from Shanahan saying it was a "stretch" for Purdy to play this past Sunday in Houston, the coach was more tepid in his phrasing, indicating that the 49ers are keeping the door open this week for the fourth-year pro to see his first game action since Week 4. Shanahan also told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that fill-in QB Mac Jones emerged from Week 8 action with a knee contusion and is "day-to-day." As a result, the situation under center in San Francisco bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of if Purdy will resume starting duties Week 9.