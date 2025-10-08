Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) won't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy aggravated a turf toe injury Week 4 against the Jaguars and missed last Thursday's win at the Rams. After the latter contest, Shanahan relayed to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Purdy was "week-to-week," and on Wednesday, Shanahan added that the quarterback is "progressing," and the 49ers haven't thought about placing him on injured reserve, according to David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. Purdy seems to be trending toward another absence Sunday in Tampa Bay, something that the team may confirm as soon as it posts its final Week 6 practice report Friday.