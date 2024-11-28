Purdy (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Purdy so far is mimicking last week's practice regimen after going down as a limited participant for a second consecutive day to begin Week 13 prep. On Wednesday, though, he mustered just two short passes during the portion of the session open to the media, one to FB Kyle Juszczyk and another to a member of the training staff, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. Ultimately, Friday's session likely will be key for Purdy's chances to put an end to a one-game absence Sunday at Buffalo.